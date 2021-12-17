ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baltimore, NY

Hitting the road for the holidays? Some Thruway service plazas remain closed to travelers

By Conall Smith
 6 days ago

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. ( NEW10 ) – Holiday travel is expected to be in full swing across the country over the next several days. According to AAA , they expect around 109 million Americans to hit the road between December 23 and January 2.

For those traveling the New York State Thruway, you may want to fill up the tank and use the restroom before hitting the road as 10 service areas are closed to travelers.

New York State COVID update Friday, December 17

“It’s definitely an inconvenience,” says Siera Smith who is driving to visit her mother in New York City. She was filling up at the New Baltimore service plaza just south of Albany. The New Baltimore rest stop still has gas pumps in operation but if you need to use the restroom, you can either wait 30 miles until the next stop or use one of the port-a-potties.

“I didn’t really have to use [the bathroom] it but I’m not using a port-a-potty. That’s where I draw the line,” Smith says. When the gas light came on in her car, Smith says she knew there would be a rest stop but did not know it would be closed. “I was not too nervous because I knew there would eventually have to be a stop but once I got here and realized it was shut down like this. I guess I have a few more miles to go before I use the restroom.”

According to the Thruway Authority, the redesigns are happening in two phases. The New Baltimore location is already under construction, as are a number of other Thruway rest stops. Meanwhile, the Guilderland location is still open for full service including restrooms, gas, and food until 2023.

The Thruway Authority also says no two consecutive service areas in the same direction will be closed at the same time.

Below is a map with the 27 rest stops that are either already under construction or slated for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUb6i_0dPwA7VT00
New York City, NY
Albany, NY
New Baltimore, NY
Guilderland, NY
