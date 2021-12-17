ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to elect new president

 6 days ago

On Sunday, voters in Chile will elect a new president. They have a stark choice between the two...

Louisianans head to the polls Saturday for the fall general election

(The Center Square) – Runoff races and local ballot propositions in Louisiana will be decided during Saturday’s fall general election. The state’s majority-vote system allows all candidates to run for office in the same primary. A candidate can win a seat with more than 50% of the primary vote, but if no candidate achieves a majority, then the top two vote-receiving candidates compete in a general election.
Chile's New Leftist Millennial President Elect Vows Big Changes

After winning a historic victory in Chile’s presidential runoff election, former Marxist student leader Gabriel Boric will face immediate pressure from his young fans to keep his pledges to rebuild the country. Boric traveled around Chile for months, claiming to create a youth-led, inclusive government to combat persistent poverty...
José Antonio Kast
Gabriel Boric
'Fed up' Latin American voters demand change

When Latin American voters went to the polls in 2021, they had an unambiguous message for the ruling elite: we've had enough. In Chile, the most recent example, none of the traditional centrist parties in government since the end of dictatorship 31 years ago made it to the presidential runoff election. Instead millennial, leftist outsider Gabriel Boric thumped a far-right rival on Sunday. Ecuador elected its first rightwing president in 14 years in April; Peru opted in June to make an unknown socialist rural schoolteacher its president; and Honduras ended 12 years of conservative National Party rule in November, electing its first woman leader.
Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric won the stan culture vote

Gabriel Boric's election as Chile's next president is a win for progressives and Swifties alike. Boric, 35, a former student protest leader, won the runoff vote against far-right candidate José Antonio Kast on Sunday. Boric will be Chile's youngest and most left-leaning president. His campaign included proposals to cancel student debt, raise taxes on the rich and further environmental protection efforts.
President Biden's Approval Rating Sinks in new Poll

A new ABC/Ipsos poll, conducted by Ipsos working in tandem with ABC News and using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel, indicates that approval of the Biden administration continues to sink ahead of the 2022 midterm election. Previous polls have indicated that both President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris’ (D) approval ratings have taken a significant hit regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, issues related to the southern border, and rising inflation among other concerns.
Libyans voice frustration at derailed election

BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Libyans voiced anger at the delay to the presidential election that was planned for Friday, as factions and political leaders tussled over the perilous path ahead. The election was part of a U.N.-backed process that also involved setting up an interim government earlier this...
Trump's intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he's next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
Chile
Americas
Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We'll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
Madison Cawthorn under fire after calling on fellow conservatives to drop out of college like him

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is taking flak for telling a crowd of fellow young conservatives to follow his example and abandon higher education.Speaking at the multi-day “Americafest” conference hosted by Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump far-right youth organising group, the first-term North Carolina representative mused to his audience that  “I think you should home school. I was homeschooled all the way through. I am proudly a college dropout.“If you are not becoming an engineer or a doctor or a lawyer, I highly encourage you to drop out. It’s a scam.”The reaction to Mr Cawthorn’s words was swift and caustic....
The Great Capitol Resignation continues as another Arizona lawmaker leaves the Legislature

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would "Increase The Prospect" Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are "Chasing Omicron" But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
