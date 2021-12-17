ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Harvard Says It Won't Require SAT Or ACT Scores Through 2026

By CBS News
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvard on Thursday said it won't require applicants submit SAT or ACT scores through 2026, as the Ivy League institution joins other colleges that are either temporarily or permanently becoming "test optional" for would-be students. That means that students seeking entry into the classes of 2027, 2028, 2029 and...

www.newson6.com

KTLA

Cal State expected to drop SAT, ACT admissions requirement

California State University, the largest four-year university system in the nation, is poised to drop the SAT and ACT as an admissions requirement — a move that would follow the University of California’s elimination of the exams and further shake up the standardized testing landscape as hundreds of campuses across the nation shift away from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

CSU System Poised To Eliminate SAT and ACT From Admissions Requirements

The California State University system is poised to eliminate the SAT and ACT from its admissions requirements. Cal State Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said Wednesday he supports scrapping the test requirements after a systemwide admission advisory council approved a recommendation to do so last week. The Board of Trustees will review the recommendation in January and vote on it in March. “I’m very supportive of that,” Castro said of eliminating testing requirements. “I just want folks to know that I am not interested as chancellor to make it harder for students to get into the CSU.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Cal State University System May Soon End SAT, ACT Requirements

The California State University system is set to drop the SAT or the ACT as an admission requirement, the Los Angeles Times reported, a major step by the college system to expand access to higher education amid criticism that the standardized tests are biased against low-income people and students of color.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

KU Drops ACT Requirement

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved new admissions standards that create a path for students to attend the University of Kansas without taking the ACT or SAT standardized tests. The board unanimously voted to allow admission of students with a 3.25 or higher high school GPA, the Lawrence Journal-World...
LAWRENCE, KS
bpr.org

SAT and ACT scores are optional at a record number of schools for 2022, group says

For students applying for college in fall 2022, there’s a greater chance than ever that they can skip admission exams like the SAT and ACT. The test-optional movement started before the pandemic as a way to open doors for students who might have good grades and resumes but don’t do well on standardized exams. COVID-19 forced more schools to join in as testing opportunities were canceled in 2020.
EDUCATION
nbc15.com

UW system extends ACT/SAT optional testing

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin System officials have decided to let freshman applicants forego sending in their ACT and SAT test scores for another two years. Historically incoming freshmen had to include their scores on their applications but the system suspended that requirement in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and has extended the exemption to all 2022-23 applicants.
MADISON, WI
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
