Man suspected of murdering woman in Thonotosassa found driving her car in New Mexico, deputies say

THONOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect has been found in connection to a woman’s murder in Thonotosassa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

An HCSO release said Trent Diggs, 28, is suspected of killing a woman whose body was found Saturday while deputies conducte d a welfare check on Goldenrod Road.

Detectives said Diggs was arrested earlier this week by New Mexico State Police while he drove the victim’s car. He will be stay in custody until he is extradited back to Florida.

The sheriff’s office charged Diggs for murder in the first degree with a weapon (premeditated), armed burglary of a dwelling, and violation of domestic violence injunction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.