Thonotosassa, FL

Man suspected of murdering woman in Thonotosassa found driving her car in New Mexico, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 6 days ago

THONOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect has been found in connection to a woman’s murder in Thonotosassa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

An HCSO release said Trent Diggs, 28, is suspected of killing a woman whose body was found Saturday while deputies conducte d a welfare check on Goldenrod Road.

Detectives said Diggs was arrested earlier this week by New Mexico State Police while he drove the victim’s car. He will be stay in custody until he is extradited back to Florida.

The sheriff’s office charged Diggs for murder in the first degree with a weapon (premeditated), armed burglary of a dwelling, and violation of domestic violence injunction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bob Smith
6d ago

Seems like a fine upstanding citizen! I'm sure there was a good reason he did it because he's a saint that turned his life around! Unless the victim was also black, in which case just ignore it and let him go on his way because black on black crime doesn't fit the right agenda so we're ignoring those.

Guest300
5d ago

Black, White, or Hispanic, gather the evidence. If found guilty of murder, he or she should be executed. Family members of the victims should be allowed to be the executor if they wish.

paulie B
5d ago

the prick is in our towns jail and we are well known for releasing these jackoffs back into society. The family of the women murdered should be allowed to end his life the way they feel fit.

