One of the most important areas within organizations after the start of the pandemic is Human Resources (HR), where recruiting remotely became a challenge, but sustaining talent or measuring productivity from a home office format, they also became urgent scenarios. Today the question is "How will we work in the long term?" Factorial , a startup specialized in HR management software, gives us a look at the main trends that will be seen in this area by 2022.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO