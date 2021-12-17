ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall High School Student Arrested For Allegedly Making Terroristic Threat

 6 days ago
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Yesterday, Rockwall Police arrested a Rockwall High School Student accused of threatening to shoot up the school.

On Thursday night at about 11:30 p.m., the Rockwall Police Department was alerted to a possible threat made against the high school made by an unknown male student. Police alleged that the student sent texts with pictures of plastic pellet guns and threats of a school shooting.

Rockwall Police began an investigation with the coordination of Rockwall ISD and discovered that the source of the threats was a juvenile male student who was absent from school today.

Officers found the student at home, where he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a 3rd degree felony.

Police said that there was no actual danger to students at any point during their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.

CBS DFW

Man Charged With Evading Arrest After Leaving Scene Of Deadly Crash In Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead and man was arrested for felony evading arrest after the two were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22 in Weatherford. Police said the crash happened around 1:300 a.m. in the 2400 block of Ft Worth Hwy. Officers arrived on scene where an off-duty police officer was performing first aid on a 36-year-old woman. Weatherford Police said a 21-year-old man on the scene had flagged down the off-duty officer and told him the woman had been injured because of an accident. The woman did not survive her injuries. While officers were investigating, the man fled...
WEATHERFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect In Euless Officer’s Death Was Arrested For DWI Before Fatal Crash

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Jail records show that Dylan Molina, who is suspected of killing Det. Alex Cervantes last month, had been previously arrested for drunk driving this year but was not charged until Dec. 16. Dylan Molina mugshot (Lake Worth Police Dept.) On December 16, Samson Park Police charged Molina with driving while intoxicated. However, Molina has been in the Tarrant County Jail since the accident on November 27. Therefore, the arrest must have happened prior to the fatal crash. It is unclear why Molina was not charged beforehand. CBS 11 has reached out to the Samson Park Police department for comment.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Criminal Investigation Into Lake Worth Officer-Involved Shooting Sent To Tarrant County Criminal DA

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left a teenager dead has been submitted to the Tarrant County DA’s office. The incident happened on September 3, when a car Estevan Ramirez, 18, was a passenger in was pulled over during a traffic stop. The driver and front side passenger got out of the car and took off running, but Ramirez, the back seat passenger, allegedly remained.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Police Impersonators Reported In Farmers Branch

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Farmers Branch Police Department is investigating a report that two men impersonating police officers conducted a traffic stop over the weekend. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, a man driving an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe using red and blue emergency lights pulled over another driver. The man identified himself as Officer T. Martinez. He was wearing a blue jumpsuit and asked for the driver’s identification and insurance information. A second male, also wearing a blue jumpsuit, driving another unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe, arrived on scene. The person who was stopped was released without being harmed or having anything stolen. The two men...
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
CBS DFW

Man Charged With Intoxicated Assault After Crash Seriously Injuring 3 In Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two adults and a 2-year-old suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Arlington Tuesday night, Dec. 21. It happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Hwy 360 interchange around 8:20 p.m. Witnesses told officers Mazda MX5 was driving erratically and struck a Toyota Tundra pickup, causing the pickup to go off the roadway, strike and roll over a guardrail, then land on its side. There were four people inside the Tundra – a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital. The 4-year-old girl suffered minor injuries. The other child and the two adults all had pretty serious injuries. We’re told the 2-year-old’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening. The driver of the Mazda, 25-year-old Tyler Hampton, was not seriously hurt. Tyler Hampton (Arlington PD) After speaking with him and administering a series of roadside sobriety tests, officers arrested him on three counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury. He is currently being held at the Arlington City Jail.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Officer Hurt In Rockwall Crash

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Police motorcycle officer was hurt in a major accident along the I-30 service road in Rockwall Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to officials, the officer was involved in the single-vehicle crash just before 1 p.m.. “The officer had previously been assisting with a...
ROCKWALL, TX
