Rockwall High School Student Arrested For Allegedly Making Terroristic Threat

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Yesterday, Rockwall Police arrested a Rockwall High School Student accused of threatening to shoot up the school.

On Thursday night at about 11:30 p.m., the Rockwall Police Department was alerted to a possible threat made against the high school made by an unknown male student. Police alleged that the student sent texts with pictures of plastic pellet guns and threats of a school shooting.

Rockwall Police began an investigation with the coordination of Rockwall ISD and discovered that the source of the threats was a juvenile male student who was absent from school today.

Officers found the student at home, where he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a 3rd degree felony.

Police said that there was no actual danger to students at any point during their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.