ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate drops to new record low, remains third lowest in the U.S.

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9rla_0dPw68zd00
Oklahoma unemployment rate drops in Nov. 2021 report, remaining the third lowest rate in the U.S.

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Oklahoma’s Nov. 2021 unemployment rate has declined to a new record low. The 2.5 percent unemployment rate remains the U.S.’s third lowest rate.

According to the statistics, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate improved from 2.7 percent in October, which has been the lowest since the Bureau of labor and Statistics started using their current measuring method of unemployment in 1976.

“It is encouraging to see our unemployment rate continue to decline and show that Oklahoma’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt continued, “While we celebrate the record low unemployment, we must also remain focused on expanding and training Oklahoma’s workforce to make sure businesses can hire and retain the employees they need to keep our economy thriving.”

The number of unemployed people across Green Country fell to 46,268 in November, marking the first month below 50,000 in more than 20 years. This is also the lowest number of unemployed Oklahomans since March 1980.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to medical facility

BAHAMA, N.C. — Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” was transferred to a federal prison medical facility from where he had been living at a federal Supermax prison in Colorado, The Associated Press reported. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed to the AP that Kaczynski was moved...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: Iowa spending $9M to bring in nurses for COVID

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa state officials anticipate spending $9.2 million in federal funds to shore up health care staffing at strained hospitals amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. The Des Moines Register reports that 100 out-of-state nurses and respiratory therapists began arriving in Iowa earlier this month....
IOWA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Ohio deer test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new study from the Ohio State University found at least three variants of the COVID-19 virus in wild deer in six places in Ohio. For the study, scientists collected nasal swabs from 360 deer in northeast Ohio, used PCR testing to examine the results, and found the variants infecting wild deer matched the strains that had been prevalent in human patients in Ohio at the same time, WKYC reported. The study notes the samples were all collected before the delta variant was widespread, and the delta variant was not found in the deer.
OHIO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy