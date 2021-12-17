Oklahoma’s unemployment rate drops to new record low, remains third lowest in the U.S.

Oklahoma unemployment rate drops in Nov. 2021 report, remaining the third lowest rate in the U.S.

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Oklahoma’s Nov. 2021 unemployment rate has declined to a new record low. The 2.5 percent unemployment rate remains the U.S.’s third lowest rate.

According to the statistics, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate improved from 2.7 percent in October, which has been the lowest since the Bureau of labor and Statistics started using their current measuring method of unemployment in 1976.

“It is encouraging to see our unemployment rate continue to decline and show that Oklahoma’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt continued, “While we celebrate the record low unemployment, we must also remain focused on expanding and training Oklahoma’s workforce to make sure businesses can hire and retain the employees they need to keep our economy thriving.”

The number of unemployed people across Green Country fell to 46,268 in November, marking the first month below 50,000 in more than 20 years. This is also the lowest number of unemployed Oklahomans since March 1980.

©2021 Cox Media Group