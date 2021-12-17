ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

🔒 Insiders, enter our “Ugly” Houston Life holiday sweater giveaway for a chance to win!

Click2Houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter our “ugly” Houston Life holiday sweater giveaway for a chance to win some adorable and oh so exclusive KPRC 2 merch -- novelty station sweaters from UglyChristmasSweater.com featuring...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
myq105.com

15 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That We Find Incredibly Perfect

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
HOLIDAY, FL
susanvillestuff.com

Last Chance to Enter This Week’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!

Good morning! Here is your last chance to enter for tomorrow’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations!. You could be our pizza winner – it’s easy! Just scroll down and use our...
SUSANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Sole Collector

How to Enter Sole Collector's 2021 Holiday Giveaway

Sole Collector is celebrating the season of gift giving by blessing one lucky fan with a pair of coveted Nike sneakers. Starting today, readers will be able to enter Sole Collector’s 2021 Holiday Sweepstakes via the app for a chance to win the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” and the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 collabs, each in a men’s size 9. In order to enter, fans will need to click on the sweepstakes graphic via the Sole Collector app, which will direct them to submit info including their names and address. It’s also worth mentioning that individuals must be at least 18 years old and are legal residents of the US in order to be eligible to win the sweepstakes.
SHOPPING
advocatemag.com

How wearing an ugly holiday sweater can pay off

Ugly Christmas sweaters are usually reserved for holiday parties and other gatherings. But starting today, wearing one in public can pay off. As part of its second-annual wabi-sabi ugly sweater promotion, anyone wearing an ugly Christmas sweater will get a free bowl of udon with any udon purchase at Marugame Udon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Our Final Holiday Shopping Expo Christmas Cash Giveaway Is Today!

Our final Christmas Cash giveaway is coming up today at noon. We’re going to give someone $500 in cash!. This holiday season, Heart of the Rockies Radio is giving away over $1,000 in cash in our Holiday Shopping Expo and Christmas Cash giveaway and it all comes down to this!
SHOPPING
myhoustonmajic.com

Enter The Mikki’s Soul Food Café Holiday Dinner Giveaway!

Mikki’s Soul Food is partnering with Majic 102.1 to give one lucky winner a holiday dinner!. It’s the Mikkis Soul Food Café Holiday Dinner Giveaway sweepstakes! Beginning on December 13, you can register below for your chance to win the dinner! Contest ends on Sunday, December 19.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Sweaters#Christmas#Uglychristmassweater Com#Houston Life
Elite Daily

11 Unique Ugly Holiday Sweaters From Brands Like Taco Bell And Budweiser

Nothing makes you stand out at parties like the perfect ugly holiday sweater. Luckily, there are options from brands like Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Budweiser for all your 2021 celebrations. We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion...
APPAREL
INFORUM

Here's your chance to enter The Forum's 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway Contest!

The holidays don't have to just be that strange mix of joy and stress — it can also be fun if we make it! The 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway Contest starts Friday, Dec. 10 and will continue for 11 days after that, as one lucky entry will be chosen every day to receive gifts from Vintage Point, with one $100 gift card being given away on the 12th day. And because we know you've probably got a ton of things to do, we've made this very, very easy. Details are as follows:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
TheForce.net

Welcome To Tatooine Ugly Christmas Sweater

Well, if there's a bright center to the universe, you're on the planet that it's farthest from. This years Star Wars themed ugly Christmas Sweater actually isn't ugly at all. In fact, it's downright stylish and rather classic looking. Available in 8 different sizes and featuring the Mos Eisely Spaceport and Tatooine's twin suns in a beautiful green and sand colored pattern, it's warm, comfortable and perfect for visits to Hoth, Ilum, Mygeeto or anywhere north of Florida! I personally have a unique fondness for the desert planet after visiting Tunisia for an 8-day trek across the sands to visit all of the Star Wars filming locations used by Lucasfilm during production, so anything Tatooine related is of interest. This is better than a statue or piece of art...you can wear it and take it with you!
BEAUTY & FASHION
momtrends.com

Ugly Sweater Party

I love fashion as much as the next Momtrends gal, but there's one not-so-stylish piece of apparel that I have a great affinity for: the ugly Christmas sweater. There's something so freeing about donning a crazy, over-the-top, bedazzled, clashing, obnoxiously awesome and totally cozy top that screams holiday happiness and pride.
APPAREL
B98.5

Download Our App For A Chance To Win Dunkin!

We have your chance to win $50 to Dunkin. The only way to enter is through the free B98.5 app. Open the app, tap the "win Dunkin" button, fill out the form, and hit submit. The deadline for entry is Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 at 11:59 PM. We'll announce the...
CELL PHONES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

PHOTO: Man eats Whataburger for two weeks to decorate Christmas tree

Talk about dedication: a Texas man ate Whataburger for two weeks straight in order to collect enough paraphernalia to decorate his Christmas tree, My San Antonio reports. According to the report, Noe Gasca spent about $300 to create his dream Christmas tree adorned with empty Styrofoam cups, large fry boxes, and leftover burger wraps from Whataburger.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy