Well, if there's a bright center to the universe, you're on the planet that it's farthest from. This years Star Wars themed ugly Christmas Sweater actually isn't ugly at all. In fact, it's downright stylish and rather classic looking. Available in 8 different sizes and featuring the Mos Eisely Spaceport and Tatooine's twin suns in a beautiful green and sand colored pattern, it's warm, comfortable and perfect for visits to Hoth, Ilum, Mygeeto or anywhere north of Florida! I personally have a unique fondness for the desert planet after visiting Tunisia for an 8-day trek across the sands to visit all of the Star Wars filming locations used by Lucasfilm during production, so anything Tatooine related is of interest. This is better than a statue or piece of art...you can wear it and take it with you!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO