Brady Allen named Indiana Mr. Football

By Randall Parmley
 6 days ago

FORST BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen has been named the 2021 Indiana Mr. Football.

Allen threw for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns this season, leading Gibson Southern to the 3A state championship. He finished first in IHSAA history with 149 passing touchdowns and second with 11,918 yards.

Allen becomes just the second player from southwestern Indiana to win Mr. football. Reitz quarterback Paul McIntosh won in 2007.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

