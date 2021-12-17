ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fredrik Claesson Placed On Waivers

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning have placed Fredrik Claesson on waivers according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The veteran defenseman cleared waivers earlier this season but has spent enough time on the NHL...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredrik Claesson
Person
Elliotte Friedman
prohockeyrumors.com

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade

The third member of the Boston Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round trio, Zach Senyshyn is also the one with the fewest NHL games played. He’s played just 14 times at that level, recording a goal and three points. For the Providence Bruins, he’s been a strong contributor, wearing an “A” as an alternate captain the last two seasons and registering 92 points in 213 games. But now he wants out.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsnet#Ahl#Covid
inquirer.com

Tonight’s Flyers-Capitals game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Update: The Flyers-Capitals game has been postponed due to COVID-19. Good luck finding Tuesday’s Flyers game on television. The match-up against the Washington Capitals won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and it isn’t being carried by ESPN or TNT. It’s streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu as part of the network’s new TV deal with the NHL.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
985thesportshub.com

Another 2015 first-round pick has requested a trade from the Bruins

The 2015 NHL Draft isn’t getting much better for the Bruins. A day after word of Jakub Zboril’s season-ending injury was confirmed by the Bruins, and less than a month after Jake DeBrusk made his trade request public, Zach Senyshyn has decided to join in on the fun with a trade request of his own.
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Dan Vladar Added To COVID Protocol

After three consecutive days with no additional positive cases, the Calgary Flames reopened their training facility yesterday. Unfortunately, Dan Vladar, one of the handful of players that had not yet entered the protocol for the Flames, was placed there today. That leaves just Matthew Tkachuk, Blake Coleman, and Michael Stone...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Updates: Knyzhov, Wild, Anderson

When Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov was expected to miss eight to ten weeks after undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury, it appears he’s well behind schedule in his recovery. The early point of that timeline would have had him returning now but Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News mentions that the blueliner is still very early in the rehab stage and doesn’t appear to be close to returning. Knyzhov very quietly played in all 56 games for San Jose last season, collecting 10 points while logging nearly 17 minutes a night on the back end. This slow recovery will make it tough for them to rely on his return in the second half which means the team may need to look to the trade market to try to add some low-cost depth.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy