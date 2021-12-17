ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

‘Shopping Cart Killer’ linked to four slayings in Virginia

By Joshua Rhett Miller
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

A suspected serial murderer dubbed the “Shopping Cart Killer” has been linked to the slayings of four women in Virginia, police said Friday.

Anthony Robinson, 35, was charged in late November with two counts of first-degree murder after the bodies of two women were discovered in a vacant lot in Harrisonburg, cops said.

But investigators believe he could be responsible for at least two other killings in the state.

“We have a serial killer,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters at a press conference. “The good thing is he’s in custody. The challenge that remains is identifying other victims.”

Robinson’s moniker is tied to his alleged method of disposing of his victims’ bodies after connecting with them on dating sites, Davis said.

“He meets his victims then at motels,” the chief said. “After he inflicts trauma to his victims and kills them, he transports their bodies to their final resting place literally in a shopping cart.”

Police said two of the women, Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, were killed around Oct. 24 and Nov. 14, respectively.

Robinson, of Washington, DC, was arrested by Harrisonburg police after the bodies were found together on Nov. 23. Evidence uncovered after he was in custody led police to search an area near a motel called the Moon Inn in Fairfax County.

Detectives uncovered a shopping cart during that search and recalled that one had also been used to transport the bodies in the Harrisonburg slayings, Fairfax County police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVig6_0dPw5d2a00
A suspected serial murderer named the “Shopping Cart Killer” has been linked to the slayings of four women in Virginia, police said Friday.

Meanwhile, the remains of two more women were uncovered Wednesday in a large plastic container near the shopping cart and close to the Moon Inn, WTOP News reported.

One of the victims has been tentatively identified as Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Washington, DC, whose relatives recognized distinctive tattoos on her body, the Washington Post reported. The second body had yet to be identified as of Friday, Davis said.

All three of the identified victims had gone missing in recent months and investigators did not say whether they were sexually assaulted but spoke bluntly of Robinson’s alleged actions.

“He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable and he does unspeakable things with his victims,” Davis told reporters.

Police said Robinson has addresses in New York, Prince George’s County, Maryland, and DC and could be responsible for other crimes.

“We know he’s obviously traveled all the way down to Harrisonburg,” Davis said. “But where else has he been? Where else has he laid his head? Where else has he worked? Who does he know in all of the jurisdictions in between?”

An attorney for Robinson, who did not have a prior criminal record and remains jailed without bail, declined to comment Friday, the Washington Post reported.

With Post wires

Comments / 8

Brian Causer
6d ago

Americans are just do devilishly mad and killing each other for no reason whatsoever. Sad story! They need to just kill him and get rid of him

Reply(1)
7
Bryan Robinson
6d ago

I hope they return that shopping cart back to the store he stole it from !

Reply(2)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Washington Dc#Murder#Shopping Cart#Wtop News#Cheyenne Brown#The Washington Post
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy