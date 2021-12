Energy company Nexsphere has announced it’s planning to build an offshore wind farm in Bass Strait, off the northeast coast of Tasmania. If the farm meets all its regulatory approvals and the construction goes as planned, the Bass Offshore Wind Energy project (BOWE) will have 35 turbines running by 2026, with the potential to expand. These turbines will provide between 500 and 1000 MW of energy – enough to power 325,000 homes at a time.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO