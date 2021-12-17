ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Journey the dog helps owner in his journey with diabetes

By Miabelle Salzano
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live, and a Bakersfield boy is one step closer to the service dog that could save his life thanks to a local club.

Westchester Kiwanis of Bakersfield is providing Justin Maness and his family with $2,500 towards training Justin’s service dog, Journey.

Justin Maness was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when he was 11. For the past four years, he’s struggled to keep the condition under control. Journey is here to help with that.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTCC0_0dPw4c7e00

“If he has a seizure, she’ll be trained to go get help. She’ll actually have a patch on her that says, ‘If I’m not with my person, please follow me,” said Misty Marness, Justin’s mom.

The club is also matching community donations up to 1,500 dollars. To donate, visit the Kiwanis Club’s website .

