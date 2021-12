Like clockwork, as soon as the Fed caved into constant market and media pressure to tighten, announced a speed-up of the QE “taper” and showed much more hawkish “dots” (the graphical plot of FOMC member views of where the Fed Funds rate will be in 2022, 23, and 24), the markets changed their tune. The bond gurus now see a softening economy (something we’ve seen for some time – see below) and a muted Fed tightening cycle. At the same time equity markets can’t seem to figure out what might happen next and have become volatile, and somewhat schizophrenic.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO