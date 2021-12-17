2021 AVC Communications Christmas Show

For an enjoyable evening of holiday music — both secular and sacred — don't miss the Holly Jolly Christmas show at the Monticello Opera House this weekend. The first show is tonight, Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m., with shows also Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at MonticelloOpera House.org, by calling (850) 997-4242 or at the door. Admission for children is $12 and for adults $17. The lobby and bar will open at 7 p.m. for the evening shows and 1 p.m. for the matinee.
Comments / 0