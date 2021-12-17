ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 AVC Communications Christmas Show

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecorded live from Jet Auto on East Wheeling Ave. The...

yourradioplace.com

WATE

Josh Turner brings Christmas show to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Multi-Platinum selling country artist Josh Turner has released his first ever Christmas album entitled KING SIZE MANGER. To help us get in the holiday spirit, Josh is embarking on an 18-city Christmas tour with the last show ending in Knoxville at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, December 21.
KNOXVILLE, TN
greenvillejournal.com

Inspire joy with these six Upstate Christmas light shows

Few sights inspire more joy and wonder than a house decked out for Christmas. Here are six light shows in the Upstate to help achieve your holiday bliss — most of which can be enjoyed from the warmth of your car. Upstate Holiday Light Show at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Juneau Empire

Gold Town Theater prepares for drive-by Christmas Show

For the length of the pandemic, people have been driving their cars to the Gold Town Theater’s drive-in movie showings. But for the Christmas show this Saturday, the Theater is driving to them, visiting the Christmas spirit upon those who bought tickets for the 11th Annual Christmas Extravaganza. “It’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Republic

Lasting Impressions Christmas show is this weekend

Tickets remain for The Lasting Impressions senior troupe’s annual Christmas dinner theater musical to be presented at 6 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Sunday at Mill Race Center, 900 Lindsey St. in Columbus. Sadie’s Catering is coordinating the meal. This year’s production directed by troupe leader Donna Browne...
COLUMBUS, IN
newsdakota.com

Longtime Medora Show Leader Returns for Christmas

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tonight, a Magical Medora Christmas will take the stage at the Reiland Fine Arts Center in Jamestown. Audiences will be treated to some holiday favorites from Medora featuring Badlands stars of the past and present for some of the music of the season and a story for the family to enjoy.
Door County Pulse

Small Forest Gets in the Spirit at Christmas Show

The Small Forest Christmas Show is back at a new venue Dec. 18. The band of local musicians Jeanne Kuhns, George Sawyn, Marybeth Mattson and Patrick Palmer will play at the Ephraim Village Hall at 7 pm. The show will restart a tradition. Small Forest had played the show at...
MUSIC
NBC Washington

Holiday Performances, Christmas Shows in the DC Area

As the days get colder, you look for new holiday activities to enjoy with your loved ones this year. Explore the following performances in the D.C.-area throughout December. Charles Dickens' beloved story "A Christmas Carol" will be on stage at Ford's Theatre from Nov. 24 to Dec. 27. Directed by Jose Carrasquillo and adapted by Michael Wilson's, the theatrical performance includes traditional caroling and holiday cheer for the family to enjoy. The play is 75 minutes long with no intermission and tickets range from $54 to $109.
PERFORMING ARTS
poncacitynow.com

The Evans Christmas Show 2021 is This Weekend at the Poncan Theater

Poncan Theater-Evans Children’s Academy of Performing Arts. The Evans Children’s Academy with assistance from Inciardi Dance Studio presents “The Evans Christmas Show” at the Poncan Theater, 104 East Grand this weekend. This variety show will include many holiday twists of your broadway favorites. The performance is...
PERFORMING ARTS
Longview News-Journal

East Texas Men in Harmony to present Christmas show

East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus will present its Christmas show at 4 p.m. Saturday at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Irwin St., in Tyler. East Texas Men in Harmony is an all-male a cappella chorus that sings in four-part barbershop harmony from all over the East Texas area, representing more than 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area, according to its website.
MUSIC
kuvo.org

The Gospel Train Christmas Specialty Show

Hey everyone, catch a ride on the Gospel Train for our Christmas Specialty show. We will bring you joy, love, peace, and happiness with great gospel music by all your favorite artists. You’ll hear “Silent Night” by The Temptations, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Mary J. Blige with...
ENTERTAINMENT
thecalifornianpaper.com

Staff picks for Christmas films and shows this holiday season

There’s nothing better than curling up with a Christmas movie and a hot chocolate when it’s cold outside. These are The Californian’s staff recommendations for doing just that. “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie by Features Editor Nimisa Panda. Now, before anyone dares to disagree, “Die...
MOVIES
wkar.org

Purdue 87th Anniversary Christmas Show

Sat. Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy a spirited musical performance from Purdue’s talented student organizations. A one-hour condensed version of Purdue University's 87th Anniversary Christmas Show. It features performances from five of the university's major musical organizations, namely, the University Choir, the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, the Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, and the Purduettes.
MUSIC
Huron Daily Tribune

Big Rapids residents show off their Christmas trees

You worked hard putting up that Christmas tree — you might as well show it off. The Pioneer asked our readers to share pictures of their Christmas trees at the beginning of December. We received 37 submissions on our Facebook page to be featured in a special collection on our website.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
dakotanewsnow.com

“A Prairie Christmas” radio host takes show on the road

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeff Gould, the longtime Sioux Falls radio host of “A Prairie Christmas”, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about taking his show on the road. He’s had a number of sold out shows in area communities this holiday season.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Shreveport Aquarium Christmas show

Shreveort, La. - Are you on Santa’s naughty or nice list this year? You can find out! Celebrating its second year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey at Shreveport's Aquarium.​. Get festive! Wear your Christmas jammies or sweaters on this unforgettable journey that will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
pvtimes.com

Silver Tappers Christmas Benefit Show sold out

Christmas in the Pahrump Valley is always accompanied by a variety of holiday happenings and one of the most longstanding events of the season is the Nevada Silver Tappers Annual Christmas Benefit Show. For decades, the ladies of the Nevada Silver Tappers have been taking to the stage each December...
PAHRUMP, NV
rcreader.com

The Matt Barber Experience Christmas Show, December 23

Thursday, December 23, 8 p.m. The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Performing a delightful repertoire of jazz standards, iconic pop hits, and seasonal favorites, a 2005 graduate of Rock Island High School returns to the Quad Cities in the Matt Barber Experience Christmas Show, a December 23 concert at Davenport's Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge that will find Barber and his longtime touring musicians performing classics from the six albums he has recorded since 2007.
DAVENPORT, IA
digitalspy.com

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reunite for new Christmas special

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are finally bringing back their iconic Christmas special, but this year it won't be on the telly. The legendary comedy duo are actually reuniting this festive season for a brand new holiday edition of their hit Audible Exclusive podcast French and Saunders: Titting About. On...
ENTERTAINMENT
ecbpublishing.com

Holly Jolly Christmas show opens tonight!

For an enjoyable evening of holiday music — both secular and sacred — don't miss the Holly Jolly Christmas show at the Monticello Opera House this weekend. The first show is tonight, Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m., with shows also Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at MonticelloOpera House.org, by calling (850) 997-4242 or at the door. Admission for children is $12 and for adults $17. The lobby and bar will open at 7 p.m. for the evening shows and 1 p.m. for the matinee.
MONTICELLO, FL
Williamson Source

Craig Campbell Family Christmas Show Comes to Columbia

The Craig Campbell Family & Friends Christmas Concert, set for Monday, December 20, has been moved to the beautiful Homestead Hall in scenic Columbia, Tennessee. Craig, his wife Mindy, and daughters Preslee and Kinni Rose will celebrate the holidays with performances by Dalton Dover, CJ Solar, Trea Landon, Styles Haury, Cody Cozz, and Kyla Jade.
COLUMBIA, TN

