2021 AVC Communications Christmas Show

As the days get colder, you look for new holiday activities to enjoy with your loved ones this year. Explore the following performances in the D.C.-area throughout December. Charles Dickens' beloved story "A Christmas Carol" will be on stage at Ford's Theatre from Nov. 24 to Dec. 27. Directed by Jose Carrasquillo and adapted by Michael Wilson's, the theatrical performance includes traditional caroling and holiday cheer for the family to enjoy. The play is 75 minutes long with no intermission and tickets range from $54 to $109.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO