If everyone who is not in favor of reversing Roe v. Wade would write a letter to all of the members of the Supreme Court, perhaps the Justices will take into account that they are representing the wishes of all the people of the U.S. and not the legislators. The Constitution does not mention abortion, to the best of my knowledge. Does the Court believe that none of our foremothers ever had one, or that it was a...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO