As part of its mission to provide water to its 200,000-plus residents, the city of Frisco has several projects underway and coming up in 2022. This winter Frisco began work on the elevated water storage tank on Eldorado Parkway near Granbury Drive. The tank is one of the last ones in the city with the blue city logo on it, and it is due for its lifecycle painting, said Kevin Grant, Frisco’s assistant director of public works. He said it should take about six months to complete.

FRISCO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO