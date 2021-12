The recent Log4j vulnerability has caused widespread concern across every industry, and the financial industry is no exception. Recently, SC Media published discussions with top banking executives at Texas Capital Bank and Finance of America, as well as cybersecurity vendor Cybereason. Many financial service institutions (FSIs) are recognizing that Log4j is the gift that will keep on giving this holiday season for weeks to come. Hence, industry experts have much input on how FSIs will work on mitigating the damage of this recent threat, and what it bodes for the future.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO