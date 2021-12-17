ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Twentysomethings: Austin’ Cast: Meet the 8 Strangers Living Together on Netflix’s New Reality Show

Remember The Real World? Netflix has released its own spin on the famous reality show with Twentysomethings: Austin. The 12-episode series, which is now streaming, follows eight strangers who left behind their lives to start something new in Texas.

The group lives in two houses next door to each other — four men in one and four women in the other. Each house is designed similarly, and the strangers share a backyard, which includes a pool and fire pit.

Unlike The Real World, which MTV has aired 33 seasons of since 1992, each of the eight individuals gets their own rooms, they’re allowed to use their phones, laptops, cars and yes, they’re on dating apps. (In fact, two of them match while living next door to each other!)

These singles are all in different points in their lives, even though they’re all around the same age. Abbey Humphreys, for example, is only 25 and is fresh off a divorce. She also is open about being completely broke and job hunting. During one episode, she’s shown going on a job interview at a local bar and ultimately, not being a good enough bartender to get it.

While there is a bit of partying that goes on when the group goes out, Twentysomethings: Austin includes a bit more of the actual real world, including emotional moments between the group and talks of politics.

Isha Punja, a designer from California, admits early on that she’s attracted to Bruce Stephenson, who helms from South Carolina. However, due to where he’s from, she immediately expects that he’s a Republican — and isn’t willing on pursuing anything. (She’s proven wrong pretty quickly as he shows just how accepting he is of other communities.)

She also is interested in Michael Fractor, the 23-year-old virgin who she claims is not her type but is the “cousin” to her type. The comedian is completely unaware of how to flirt with women or really talk to any of the roommates, making for great TV.

One thing this show does not have is a villain, something usually shown on other similar reality shows. Instead, this group gets along and supports each other through the things that most twenty-somethings are experiencing.

