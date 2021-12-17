ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team game postponed, will play Eagles Tuesday

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKVDm_0dPw13gd00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After discussions between the NFL and NFLPA about the surge of COVID-19 cases among teams slated to play this weekend, it was announced that three upcoming games will be postponed — including the Washington Football Team’s.

Taylor Heinicke was the latest player to be added to Washington’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining 21 other players including his backup, Kyle Allen.

NFL and players agree to new COVID protocols amid flood of positive tests

In July, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams they would not be rescheduling any games this year, but the recent omicron variant and the fear of active spread among players contributed to this decision. Last season the NFL cancelled a total of 15 games.

Washington’s game against Philadelphia is just one of three that were scheduled for the weekend and will now be taking place early next week. The game between the Raiders and Browns will now take place Monday, Dec. 20 and the game between the Seahawks and Rams will now take place Tuesday, Dec. 21.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

