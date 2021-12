Update 0.206.5 has arrived for Valheim, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Valheim update is rather small, some small fixes and changes were done, so do not worry, no major changes were made. The Valheim developers squeezed in some season decorative items, so if you are in a Christmas mood, this is your opportunity to get some rare items. Here’s everything new with Valheim update 0.206.0.

