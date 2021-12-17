ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

First case of omicron variant detected in Snohomish County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
Are coronavirus Home Test (COVID-19) accurate With the delta variant of the novel coronavirus still responsible for 99% of the COVID-19 infections in the US, and the omicron variant being reported in 29 states, are at-home virus tests able to tell you not only if you have COVID-19, but what variant you may have? (Circle Creative Studio/Getty Images)

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has now been detected in Snohomish County, according to the Washington Department of Health.

The DOH has confirmed that at least one case of the variant has been detected after sequencing of lab results, but they did not share additional details about the case.

“This shouldn’t come as a surprise given recent detection throughout the Puget Sound region,” said Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters. “It serves as a reminder to complete vaccination, get a booster as soon as possible once eligible, continue masking in public, maximize ventilation of indoor spaces, and keep up with all other public health measures. Based upon observations elsewhere, omicron seems likely to displace delta over the coming month or two as the dominant strain.”

In a statement, the Snohomish Health District shared that they do not currently plan on changing the COVID-19 prevention measures in place for the county, but hope this serves as a “cue” that people should continue to maintain precautions to reduce the spread of the virus.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

