Memphis, TN

Wife indicted for murder of husband after night of karaoke turns deadly, DA says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Evanny Littlejohn Evanny Littlejohn 37, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder (Memphis Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been formally charged with first-degree murder after a September house party ended in gunshots, leading to her husband’s death.

According to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, 37-year-old Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn shot and killed her husband on September 21, 2021, at a house party in the 4800 block of Applestone Cv. in Whitehaven.

After signing karaoke and drinking for some time, family members began arguing, the DA said.

Witnesses told authorities that that’s when the wife pulled out a pistol and shot her husband, 41-year-old Kanrell Littlejohn, in the chest, the Shelby County District Attorney reported.

The husband was rushed to the hospital but did not survive the gunshot wounds, according to Weirich’s office.

Evanny Littlejohn has been indicted for first-degree murder in the case and was given a $100,000 bond.

