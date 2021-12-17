Greenbrier County nabs third place WVDEP Clean County and Clean Community award

Applicants are judged on their implementation of, and dedication to, beautification and cleanup efforts and programs

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the winners of its 2021 Clean County and Clean Community awards. The awards are given through the WVDEP Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s (REAP) Make It Shine program.

The Clean County award is given to counties who have developed and implemented a comprehensive environmental program. Cash prizes are awarded to top achievers to help fund their continued efforts.

The three recipients of the Clean County award are:

Randolph County ($2,000 first place award)

Berkeley County ($1,000 second place award)

Greenbrier County ($500 third place award)

The Clean Community Award is presented to communities who have worked to keep their environment clean and who have participated regularly in REAP programs. Communities designated as Make It Shine Communities will receive two road signs to place in their community.

This year’s Clean Community award winner is the City of Huntington, which will receive a $1,000 grand prize and a glass award.

REAP’s motto is “Keeping West Virginia Clean and Green.” It was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. Make It Shine is a program under REAP that focuses on volunteer cleanup efforts and rewards towns and cities for proactive approaches to keeping their communities clean.