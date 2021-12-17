ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County nabs third place WVDEP Clean County and Clean Community award

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 7 days ago

Applicants are judged on their implementation of, and dedication to, beautification and cleanup efforts and programs

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the winners of its 2021 Clean County and Clean Community awards. The awards are given through the WVDEP Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s (REAP) Make It Shine program.

Applicants are judged on their implementation of, and dedication to, beautification and cleanup efforts and programs.

The Clean County award is given to counties who have developed and implemented a comprehensive environmental program. Cash prizes are awarded to top achievers to help fund their continued efforts.

The three recipients of the Clean County award are:

  • Randolph County ($2,000 first place award)
  • Berkeley County ($1,000 second place award)
  • Greenbrier County ($500 third place award)

The Clean Community Award is presented to communities who have worked to keep their environment clean and who have participated regularly in REAP programs. Communities designated as Make It Shine Communities will receive two road signs to place in their community.

This year’s Clean Community award winner is the City of Huntington, which will receive a $1,000 grand prize and a glass award.

REAP’s motto is “Keeping West Virginia Clean and Green.” It was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. Make It Shine is a program under REAP that focuses on volunteer cleanup efforts and rewards towns and cities for proactive approaches to keeping their communities clean.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Messenger

Greenbrier County finishes precincts, maps pending release

The Greenbrier County Commission met Tuesday, Dec. 14 to discuss, among other business, the recent redrawing of the voting precincts in the county. With the redistricting of the state by the legislature earlier this year, counties all over West Virginia must now examine their voting precinct maps to determine whether or not they comply with state and federal laws and regulations on voting.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

Humanities Council Seeking Grant Proposals

The West Virginia Humanities Council announces its upcoming February 1, 2022, grant deadline for three grant categories: Major grants, which are awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000;. Fellowships of $3,000, which are awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and Minigrants, which are awarded four times a...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Mountain Messenger

Hughes retires from Tax Office

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Toni Hughes retired from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Tax Office. Toni was a familiar face and a friend to everyone who entered the tax office and she will certainly be missed. A luncheon, attended by co-workers, courthouse employees, friends, and family, was held at the courthouse...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

Staley sworn into Sheriff’s Department

David James Staley took his oath of office as the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The oath was administered by Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent. Sheriff Sloan said, “David is a welcome addition to our department, and he is eager to begin his...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

Commissioner McClung pleads not guilty to three charges

Greenbrier County Commissioner Mike McClung pled not guilty to three misdemeanor charges during a Raleigh County Circuit Court hearing earlier this week. McClung was charged with unauthorized access to computer services, unauthorized possession of computer data, and unauthorized possession of computer information stemming from an incident that occurred at the Greenbrier Valley Airport on Aug. 23, 2019.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Community#Wvdep#The Clean Community Award#Communities
Mountain Messenger

A Look Back

Greenbrier County’s first courthouse is shown in this undated photo. While early county land documents have been lost, it is thought this log house was located on one of Lewisburg’s original town lots at the corner of Washington and Church Streets (in front of The Market sandwich shop). It served as the courthouse until about 1804.
LEWISBURG, WV
Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
181
Followers
265
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy