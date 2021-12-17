ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County finishes precincts, maps pending release

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 7 days ago

The Greenbrier County Commission met Tuesday, Dec. 14 to discuss, among other business, the recent redrawing of the voting precincts in the county.

With the redistricting of the state by the legislature earlier this year, counties all over West Virginia must now examine their voting precinct maps to determine whether or not they comply with state and federal laws and regulations on voting.

The house districts in Greenbrier County have been changed significantly in this redistricting process, with the county split into three parts. With a western, central, and eastern portion, the new lines leave some precincts straddling two different house districts. This violates state law, and it falls to the County Clerk Robin Loudermilk to redraw those lines.

At Tuesday’s meeting, proceedings began with a public hearing on the possible changes to the magisterial district, precincts, and polling place locations.

Clerk Loudermilk finalized her maps on Dec. 13. Twelve new precincts had to be created. All new precincts were made by merging existing precincts, leaving no new precincts created.

The changes include: the elimination of Precinct 50, which will now be included with Precinct 65. Voters of the former Precinct 50 will now vote at Rainelle City Hall. A new precinct has been created in Ronceverte; Precinct 22 will now be made up of Precincts 21 and part of Precinct 24. That Precinct will vote at Ronceverte Baptist Church.

Loudermilk’s map contains a standard deviation of roughly 3 percent, which is well under the 5 percent maximum her office was allowed.

Magisterial lines were not moved at all, and further action by the commission will be taken when it next meets, with the presentation of Loudermilk’s map and a vote on the approval of her changes.

The Commission was very appreciative of Clerk Loudermilk’s efforts, especially the ability to not add any new voting precincts.

That meeting will be Dec. 28, at 10 a.m., and the public is invited to attend.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

