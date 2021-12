Members of Guerrilla Youth Wrestling participated in the Grizzly Holiday Classic Tournament on Saturday at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake. Shown with their medals are, from left, Jaxon Kociumbas (fourth place), Eddie Johnston (third place), Tyler Hawkey (second place), Mohamed Erraji (second place), Tristan Blaney (fourth place) and Gavin Skay (second place). Other Guerrilla Wrestlers placing were, not pictured, Camden Pluim (first place), Hunter Young (third place), Maliki Reaves (fourth place), Aiden Davis (fifth place), Rylan Altrath (second place), Kenneth Hamilton (third place); JV division: Joey Foley (second place), Chase Carson (third place) and Carter St. Clair (third place).

