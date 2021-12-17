ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to elect new president

boisestatepublicradio.org
 6 days ago

On Sunday, voters in Chile will elect a new president. They have a stark choice between the two...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

bulletin-news.com

Chile’s New Leftist Millennial President Elect Vows Big Changes

After winning a historic victory in Chile’s presidential runoff election, former Marxist student leader Gabriel Boric will face immediate pressure from his young fans to keep his pledges to rebuild the country. Boric traveled around Chile for months, claiming to create a youth-led, inclusive government to combat persistent poverty...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisianans head to the polls Saturday for the fall general election

(The Center Square) – Runoff races and local ballot propositions in Louisiana will be decided during Saturday’s fall general election. The state’s majority-vote system allows all candidates to run for office in the same primary. A candidate can win a seat with more than 50% of the primary vote, but if no candidate achieves a majority, then the top two vote-receiving candidates compete in a general election.
ELECTIONS
insidernj.com

For Chilean Woman, Election Signifies a Time Without Fear

If the division between leftist and right-wing politics dogs the United States, Chile suffers the same condition, sometimes in a most intimate fashion, as families try to find a way to keep themselves together, even if it means having to resettle far from home, and even if those they bitterly oppose politically still feel bound by blood.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric won the stan culture vote

Gabriel Boric's election as Chile's next president is a win for progressives and Swifties alike. Boric, 35, a former student protest leader, won the runoff vote against far-right candidate José Antonio Kast on Sunday. Boric will be Chile's youngest and most left-leaning president. His campaign included proposals to cancel student debt, raise taxes on the rich and further environmental protection efforts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
loudersound.com

Chile's new President Elect officially has the best music taste of any President ever

How many politicians are out there who can call themselves true metalheads? Not many, that's for sure. Of course, there's the Shadow Justice Secretary and MP for East Leeds Richard Burgon, who's a big fan of Motorhead, Sleep and Iron Maiden. There's Indonesian president Joko Widodo, who once owned a signed bass from Metallica’s Rob Trujillo, and there's metal singer Danica Roem who sits on the Virginia House Of Delegates. And, although it might not be metal, America's 42nd President Bill Clinton had an admirable taste too, and was once pals with David Bowie. He even managed to get Fleetwood Mac to reunite for a live show in 1993.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
boisestatepublicradio.org

Former GOP chair in Georgia weighs in on governor's race, challenges for Republicans

The primary election for Georgia’s next governor is still months away. But already there are several Republicans who have entered the race to challenge incumbent Brian Kemp. The eventual candidate will likely face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who announced her second run earlier this month after losing by a narrow margin the first time she ran for governor in 2018.
GEORGIA STATE
eturbonews.com

SKAL virtual AGA Collapsed after a New President and VP was Elected

SKAL’s voting platform at today’s annual meeting collapsed during the election of directors forcing the Annual General Assembly to be rescheduled. Watch what happened. 447 out of 12,933 SKAL members from up to 318 Clubs in up to 102 countries joined virtually today at 5.00 am CET on a platform commissioned by hourglass.net.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Libyans voice frustration at derailed election

BENGHAZI, Libya, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Libyans voiced anger at the delay to the presidential election that was planned for Friday, as factions and political leaders tussled over the perilous path ahead. The election was part of a U.N.-backed process that also involved setting up an interim government earlier this...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

