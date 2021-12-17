Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to elect new president

How many politicians are out there who can call themselves true metalheads? Not many, that's for sure. Of course, there's the Shadow Justice Secretary and MP for East Leeds Richard Burgon, who's a big fan of Motorhead, Sleep and Iron Maiden. There's Indonesian president Joko Widodo, who once owned a signed bass from Metallica’s Rob Trujillo, and there's metal singer Danica Roem who sits on the Virginia House Of Delegates. And, although it might not be metal, America's 42nd President Bill Clinton had an admirable taste too, and was once pals with David Bowie. He even managed to get Fleetwood Mac to reunite for a live show in 1993.

