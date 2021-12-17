ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Batman/Catwoman #9

 6 days ago
Batman and Catwoman may have just gotten back together, but Joker is ready to complicate things by asking Selina for a favor that could lead to Batman’s demise!...

GamesRadar+

The Batman film gets DC comic book variant covers in March

DC's Dark Knight will enter a new cinematic era with the March 2022 debut of The Batman film - and DC is stepping up to celebrate the Robert Pattinson-led relaunch. As revealed in the just-released DC March 2022 schedule, DC has enlisted nine artists to draw The Batman-inspired illustrations to be used as variant covers in most of the major Batman and Bat-adjacent books for the month.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Pennyworth #5

The continuing untold early Cold War adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, British spy!. Alfred is reunited with one old friend, confronts another, and takes a meeting with his MI6 handler…or it could all be just a hallucination as he runs out of time and freezes to death, alone in the vast emptiness of the frigid north.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #8

As the Magistrate continues to tighten its iron fist around Gotham City, things get even worse when the successor to the Clown Prince of Crime takes up the mantle and becomes the Next Joker! As the villain embarks on a murderous rampage across the city, only one man stands between him and his latest victim…the scoundrel for hire known as Grifter?
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Batman: Urban Legends #10

DC Comics releases Batman: Urban Legends #10 this Tuesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman Catwoman
aiptcomics

DC Comics unveils ‘Shadow War Alpha’ Batman crossover event

DC Comics has announced a new three-month event titled “Shadow War.” It all kicks off on March 29th with Shadow War Alpha #1 written by Josh Williamson with art by Viktor Bogdanovic. The crossover event will blend the worlds of Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke promising major ramifications in the DC universe. If you haven’t yet, check out Batman #118 which kicked off Josh Williamson’s run on Batman this week.
COMICS
Den of Geek

The Secrets of DC’s New Batman Era

This article contains spoilers for Batman #118. There’s no bigger single title in the DC Comics library right now than the core Batman book. Consistently the book where the future of the Dark Knight is made each month, it’s also been the DC title with perhaps the longest unbroken run of the highest-possible-octane creative teams in superhero comics over the last 15 years. Since 2006, Batman has been written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, Tom King, and James Tynion IV, each bringing their own flavor to the book over extended, sprawling runs.
COMICS
gamesradar.com

Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke, Inc. crossover in latest DC event Shadow War

The DC worlds (and ongoing series) of Batman, Robin, and Deathtroke, Inc. collide beginning in March in the three-month crossover event Shadow War, which kicks off with a Shadow War Alpha #1 special on Tuesday, March 29. If you're saying to yourself, "waitaminute, don't Batman, Robin, and Deathtroke, Inc already...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: ‘Tis the Season To Be Freezin’ #1

Oh the weather outside is freezing, but these stories sure are pleasin’. So since you’ve no place to go, why not grab a sweater, pour a cup of hot cocoa, and stoke the fire…because these 10 tales are sure to lower the mercury!. Join us as Harley...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Comics First Look: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they’re together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora!. In the not-too-distant past, Superman’s powers are super-charged from a devastating...
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Mark Waid & Dan Mora Will Relaunch DC’s Batman/Superman Series

Next year, DC’s two most popular heroes will once again share top billing in a brand new series with a superstar creative team at the helm. The publisher has announced (via Polygon) that writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora will launch Batman/Superman: World’s Finest in 2022. According...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: The Amazing Spider-Man #82

Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center. Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter to health, but when Peter’s roommate disappears, MJ has to step up. Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery?. LEGACY #883. Written...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #1

MS. MARVEL RETURNS IN A NEW STORY FROM BEST-SELLING AUTHOR SAMIRA AHMED! While on a break visiting her cousin in Chicago, Kamala Khan stumbles upon a robbery at a university physics lab . . . and maybe sets off an explosion of interdimensional proportions in the process. Still, nothing she can’t handle. Or so she thinks, until she gets home and finds her whole world turned upside down . . .and into a Bollywood set?! Why is everyone she knows singing, and how can she make it stop?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman: The Becoming #4

When it rains it pours! Jackson Hyde’s no stranger to dark family secrets, but the one he just uncovered is so big it might just blow his whole life to smithereens. With the Atlantean guard closing in, who can Jackson trust when even the closest people in his life have been lying to his face? It couldn’t possibly be the very same person who blew up Atlantis and framed Jackson for the crime…could it?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #1

AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE! It begins with a quest for cosmic vengeance. Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world’s most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble.
COMICS
