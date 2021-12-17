ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New music roundup: Pentatonix, 24kGldn and more

Cover picture for the articleIt’s new music Friday, so let’s see who’s out with new tunes!. “Mood” singer 24kGoldn released a new single on Friday, a cover and reimagining of Biz Markie‘s “Just a Friend.” His take, “More Than Friends,” sees him wallowing in the friend zone because his crush refuses to see him as...

Pentatonix Q&A at the Prudential Center, NJ

Pentatonix kicked off their Christmas tour in support of their 4th Christmas album Evergreen November 27th in Baltimore, MD and stopped at the Prudential Center, home of the New Jersey Devils, December 7th. This is the group’s ninth headlining tour. Penatonix was formed by high school friends Scott Hoying (baritone), Mitch Grassi (tenor), and Kristin Maldonado (alto) with Avi Kaplan (bass/percussion) and Kevin Olusola (beat-boxing). The group competed in Sing-off and won the third season 10 years ago. Since then Pentatonix has become the biggest A cappella group world-wide. What you hear in their music is all vocals and no instruments.
Pentatonix brings festive acapella to Louisville

Three-time Grammy-winning acapella group Pentatonix decked the halls at the Yum! Center on Dec. 11 with their headlining “Evergreen Tour.”. I went with my best friend, Destiny Smith, a junior nursing major whom I frequently reference in my opinion articles. I was fortunate enough to score 2 floor seats...
New Music from the Inbox: Softcult, LP, St Vincent, and more!

A delicately moody atmosphere is juxtaposed with punchy drums and raw energy to create an exciting and unique sound. Canadian twins Softcult explain that Perfect Blue is “a reminder to empower yourself by standing up for what you believe in, or risk losing yourself altogether.”. Watch/listen:. Artist: LP. Song:...
Tracks of The Week: new music from Big Big Train, Eric Gales and more

This week's Tracks Of The Week are an undoubtedly outstanding bunch, but before we embark on this week's journey of sonic discovery we must pay tribute to last week's travellers. So congratulations to Ferocious Dog, who mobilised the Hell Hounds (that's the official nickname for their fans, we're not being...
Juice WRLD, MONSTA X & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

Looking for new rap, K-pop or R&B releases to add to your library? This week’s batch of tracks has got you covered. Juice WRLD‘s second posthumous release, Fighting Demons, is available to stream and sees the late rapper teaming up with a host of friends to make pure magic on the record. Polo G, Trippie Redd and Justin Bieber all make appearances on the rap album, but K-pop powerhouses Suga and BTS join Juice for the destined to be popular track, “Girl of Your Dreams.” Fighting Demons precedes the upcoming release of Juice WRLD’s HBO Max documentary, Into the Abyss, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 16.
David Archuleta talks 'United in Song' special, new music, coming out, and more

7NewsDC — As we look forward to a new year, it's clear that now more than ever is a time to come together. And several stars are doing just that with PBS special, "United in Song: Celebrating The American Dream." It premieres on New Year's Eve, with special guests including David Archuleta, who discussed the special, new music, coming out, and more.
Sharon Marley To Premiere New Music Video – Just One More Morning

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Sharon Marley, one fourth of the multiple GRAMMY-winning quartet known and loved around the world as Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers, recently wrapped production on her first solo music video. “Just One More Morning”, featuring Sharon’s mother and Marley family matriarch, Rita Marley will premiere December 16th on Tuff Gong Television at noon (EST).
Celebrate the season with music and dance [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • The Theater at Santander Arena, Reading, presents the Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist has become one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic, violin-driven electronic music. Stirling has attracted over 13 million subscribers and 3 billion-plus views on YouTube. In 2017 she released her first holiday album, “Warmer in the Winter,” featuring classic and original songs. Her single “Carol of the Bells” is still the only instrumental song to ever reach the Top 10 at AC Radio and peaked at No. 1 on Holiday Radio in 2020. For tickets and more information, visit santander-arena.com.
Not Quite There Yet

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. The second 1971 LP from Maurice White’s band is not quite a finished product. They are not the hit-making funk machine that filled the charts from 1975-81. Earth, Wind & Fire is a band in a process of finding their way and would look much different in a few short years.
More Music This Week

Looking for some holiday cheer, and a break from all hub-bub of gift wrapping? Several restaurants have local musicians performing for guests. Dave Manuel-Holiday Sing-A-Long One Pelham East: 8 p.m., Adam Go Buskers: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Open Mic. Thursday, December 23. One Pelham East: 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Timmy Smith. Friday,...
