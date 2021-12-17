ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ignore This Weekend, the Chiefs Are the Team to Beat in the AFC

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 6 days ago

In most seasons, there's at least one pair of teams — one from each conference — that manages to separate from the pack and emerge as true Super Bowl contenders. Some years, it takes longer for that to happen than it does in others. The uber-competitive NFC has a few teams jockeying for position at the top, but after their recent victory, the Kansas City Chiefs have earned the rights to be the AFC's top dog.

At its core, this is the same Chiefs team that opened the 2021 campaign with a 3-4 record and appeared to be spiraling. With that said, many fans and pundits alike withheld their final judgments and instead had temporary reservations about the back-to-back conference champs. That patience is being rewarded, as the aforementioned core has led Kansas City to seven wins in a row.

The Chiefs have been given a longer leash than pretty much every team in recent memory. How many true Super Bowl contenders can have a losing record through Week 7, post some of the worst defensive numbers in the league and be an overall sloppy club, then figure things out in time to make a deep playoff run? Not many, but the Chiefs can and are.

In a year that features no clear-cut AFC team without weaknesses, Andy Reid's group has earned the benefit of the doubt. The Chiefs have battled back from adversity before, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they're doing it once again. Mark Van Sickle of Arrowhead Report joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to recap the Chiefs' recent win over the Los Angeles Chargers and discuss what may be on the horizon for Kansas City.

Taking a look around at the conference landscape, the Chiefs have already lost to four probable playoff teams. The Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens each had one-score wins over the Chiefs this year, and both the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans won in convincing fashion. A simple look at the Chiefs' conference record may indicate that they aren't capable of beating top-shelf opponents. While that criticism is fair, things are much different now than they were a couple of months ago.

The Chargers, under first-year head coach Brandon Staley and sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert, are a year away from seriously contending. They have some growing up to do. The Ravens have battled injuries, offensive underperformance, and defensive letdowns all year. The wheels on their wagon appear to be coming loose. The Bills, a team that looked like the conference's best group back in October, are suddenly just one game above .500. The Titans' best player is injured and without him, the offense hasn't been remotely the same.

Each of those teams have major things to work through. If we're looking for a true heavyweight that can keep up with the Chiefs deep into the playoffs, consider the New England Patriots. They're currently riding a lengthy winning streak of their own, Bill Belichick is as savvy as ever, and the Pats' defense is elite. There's only one problem: The Patriots can't rely on rookie quarterback Mac Jones — an intelligent but limited game-manager as a rookie — to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and his complement of weapons in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Every team in the AFC is suspect. None of them are standing out in a major way, outside of the Chiefs. The team's struggles to run the ball effectively and get quality production from a second wide receiver are both concerning, but having the best player in football and a future Hall of Fame head coach is one heck of a start. The Chiefs have enough elsewhere to make a run, and they're starting to round into form. Regardless of whether they're the No. 1 seed by the end of Sunday's play, they're currently the best team in the AFC.

Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: Are Colts the Chiefs' top AFC challenger?

Despite many other professional sports leagues cancelling games with the recent surge in COVID cases, the NFL continues to chug along with the rescheduling route instead. This past week, the scheduling changes resulted in several teams dealing with depleted rosters, a Monday double-header plus an extremely rare Tuesday double-header. Week...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Add Tyreek Hill, Nick Bolton, Five Others to COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding seven more active players to the reserve/COVID list on Tuesday, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Nick Bolton, right tackle Lucas Niang, offensive lineman Kyle Long, safety Armani Watts, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell. As reported by Field Yates of ESPN,...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

NFL power rankings Week 16 roundup: AFC team-to-beat edition

Following their come-from-behind 36-28 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, power rankings from across the country now agree: the Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC’s team to beat. Here’s this week’s sampling:. NFL.com: 2. (up from 4) Travis Kelce has rarely performed like a...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs on the brink of an AFC West record-breaking season

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday tipped the scales in favor of the Chiefs to win the AFC West title in this tumultuous season. With the win, Kansas City moved to 10-4. The Chiefs currently stand at two games ahead of the...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Activate Josh Gordon, Place Mike Remmers on Reserve/COVID-19 List

After it was reported on Wednesday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs had zero new positive COVID-19 tests, it turns out that things changed throughout the day. Per Field Yates of ESPN, offensive tackle Mike Remmers was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive. Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who tested positive last week, is no longer in protocol and has rejoined the team. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was also activated and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is back at practice as well.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Report: Chiefs Have No New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

Just a day after placing multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Kansas City Chiefs have some good news. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team has no new positive cases to report as of Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Nick Bolton,...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Andy Reid Addresses KC's COVID Outbreak, Players Returning

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the team's outbreak of COVID-19 cases when speaking to the media on Wednesday, but there was good news to be found for the Chiefs as well. "Everybody that was here practiced," Reid began. "Obviously we have a little bit of the COVID...
NFL
The Associated Press

Steelers-Chiefs carries significant AFC playoff implications

PITTSBURGH (7-6-1) at KANSAS CITY (10-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. BETTING LINE: Chiefs by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Steelers 6-8; Chiefs 7-7. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 23-12. LAST WEEK: Steelers beat Titans 19-13; Chiefs beat Chargers 34-28, OT. STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (31),...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Activating Chris Jones Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly activating star defensive lineman Chris Jones off of the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing one of the league's most dynamic defenders back to the Kansas City defense, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Jones entered the COVID protocol and was added to the reserve...
NFL
