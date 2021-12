The pitch of the cheers could break the sound barrier. Lined shoulder to shoulder along the front row of stands at Tierney Field, the fans, mostly preteen girls, waited for the U.S. women’s national team for more than 30 minutes. One name was on most of their minds. It was the one those sitting on the hill behind the opposite sideline shouted almost as frequently as “USA!” during the 13-5 win over Canada. The one whose mere presence when she emerged from the tunnel on this night in mid-October sent a jolt through the stands at Fall Classic the same way her creativity and flair captivated the lacrosse world in 2021.

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO