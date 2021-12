STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — It’s the gift-giving season and one Stockbridge woman received the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday morning from former Falcons player Warrick Dunn. A single mother of three is now a first-time homeowner, thanks to Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity. Warrick Dunn Charities and Aaron’s, Inc. provided Shaneeka and her family with a $5,000 down-payment assistance check and $10,000 worth of furniture. She had no idea her home would include some furnishings.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO