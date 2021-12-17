ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers’ Parham in stable condition after slamming head

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham is expected to be discharged from the hospital after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City on Thursday night.

The team says Parham stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. Coach Brandon Staley says he has been in contact with Parham’s mom and girlfriend.

He was hoping to speak to Parham some time later in the day.

NFL
