Real Estate

607 125th Ave NE

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[ A MUST SEE! ] EXTENSIVE & METICULOUS updating w/striking upgrades & attention to detail. 2 yr old roof, New interior paint, LVP flooring, carpeting,...

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5005 14TH Street NE

Quiet residential suburb feel of Washington DC in Riggs Park! This beautiful semi-detached home located in North Michigan Park is waiting for your finishing touches! With a big patio outside and rare yard space in DC, you'll have plenty of space to entertain. Good sized finished basement! Very expansive driveway for off-street parking , spacious fenced yard in a quiet neighborhood & walking distance to two metro stations (Fort Totten and Brookland-CUA).
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 59th Ln NE Kenmore, WA 98028

Description: The real estate listing at 0 59th Ln Ne Kenmore, WA 98028 with the MLS# 1872359 has been on the Kenmore market for 1 day. This property located in the Arrowhead subdivision is currently listed for $1,000,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.737516. -122.264256. List Price: $1,000,000. You are currently viewing the property...
KENMORE, WA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

670 Kenneth Street NE

670 Kenneth Street NE is a beautiful four-level row home with three-bedrooms and two-and-a-half-bathrooms. The front of the house has a covered porch perfect for drinking coffee in the mornings and soaking in the neighborhood views. Just off the front door you arrive in the in-home office, which could also be used as a second living space, featuring crown molding, hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a powder room, and access to the attached garage. The second level of the home holds the main living area. At the top of the stairs, you arrive in the gourmet kitchen fully equipped with professional stainless-steel appliances, gas cooking, an oven-range hood, subway tile backsplash, a pantry, ample counter space, and a peninsula with seating where many meals can be shared or you can spread out and work from home with a laptop. The open-concept kitchen flows into the dining area and the spacious living room featuring hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding, and two doors providing access to the spacious balcony +GG perfect for dining al fresco on a sunny day!The third level of the home holds two bedrooms, a hallway bathroom with a soaking tub and spacious vanity, and the washer and dryer. The top level of the home holds the owner+GGs bedroom and features a large walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity and custom tile shower, and access to the rooftop deck. You can have it all with this unit where everything has been thought of! Don+GGt miss your chance to call this beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood your new home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4910 Sargent Road NE

A Best Find! Bright & Cheerful! Freshly painted & refinished hardwood floors. This sun-filled 3 finished level Semi-Detached Colonial is move-in ready! Rear-fenced yard plus 2 car parking pad plus ample street parking! Sits across from treed parklands! Spacious Living room and distinctive dining room with an abundance of windows throughout, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, full bath on 2nd floor. Lower level fully finished recreation room with high ceiling and full bath, laundry; washer & dryer plus utility closet! Don't let this one pass you by! Close to Riggs Park's Revitalization Zone and nearby Fort Totten Metro, Walmart& Giant Supermarkets, Riggs-LaSalle Community Center, Brand New Fitness Center, Library, North Michigan Recreation Center, playground & an abundance of new shops & eateries.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thexunewswire.com

2986 Woodrow Ave 11

COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! One bedroom one bath apartment available in the Westwood area located at 2986 Woodrow Ave. New flooring throughout, secure building, on-site coin operated laundry facility, off-street parking, open floor plan with lots of closet space! Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash included in rent of $650 with $650 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1444 Manor Way

This versatile 2-story home is ready for your personal touches. With vaulted ceilings this home lives large for its footprints. Stylish, ecofriendly and durable bamboo floorings throughout, accented with some tile. Relax on your deck and enjoy a partial view of the Olympics and Mutiny Bay. Composite decking material also guarantee lower maintenance and longer lifespan. The property is a great location within one mile of shopping and amenities offered in Freeland, as well as community beach access nearby. Relish your home's western exposure allowing for ample sun on a beautiful day. High Speed internet available, easy to work from home. Well maintained and excellent value being offered here. Come see for yourself.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1919 Bennett Place NE

**AN INVESTOR'S GEM** This is a very solid home that just needs some TLC. Central AC installed in 2018. Can easily be converted into a 3-4 bedroom, and unfinished basement ready for your design. Home backs to an alley with a parking space in the rear. Home is being sold AS-IS.
MLS
thexunewswire.com

4805 Glenway Ave 32

One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in the Covedale area located at 4805 Glenway Ave. Completely renovated unit with new flooring throughout, kitchen cabinets, appliances, microwave and lots of closet space. This unit is in a secure building with a balcony view, on-site coin operated laundry facility and off-street parking. Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash included in rent of $650 with $650 deposit, call 513-834-5852.
COVEDALE, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
themunchonline.com

1149 Neal St Ne

Large Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA - Spacious, Newly Renovated 2BR 1BA rental (w/ CofO). Bright and sunny- lots of light. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor throughout, Large Jacuzzi tub. Long yard/lot with parking. Near Atlas Arts District; H Street Corridor and Gallaudet University. AVAILABLE NOW!. 12 OR 24...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
washingtonwaterfronts.com

8228 Cultus Dr

Panoramic views of the Puget Sound Shipping Lanes, Olympic Mountains, & evening sunsets over Sandy Hook await you. This west facing home offers a great open floor plan with the primary bedroom on the main level. The secondary bedroom can be located downstairs along with an additional sleeping area/office & family room. Brand new window package installed just prior to listing along with a fresh exterior paint job. Enjoy beach access just down the street as well as a community boat launch, swimming pool, tennis courts, & playground. This neighborhood has a lot to offer & the home is overflowing with possibilities. Primary residence, second home, vacation rental or a combination... You decide.
TENNIS
Motor City Metro

Check out these Detroit homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Detroit's hidden gem- The Saint Charles Residences! Enjoy century old architecture with the advantage of a brand new 15 year NEZ
DETROIT, MI
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1885 Province Rd Point Roberts, WA 98281

Point Roberts Real Estate at 1885 Province Rd Point Roberts, WA 98281. Description: The real estate listing at 1885 Province Rd Point Roberts, WA 98281 with the MLS# 1810723 has been on the Point Roberts market for 1 days. This property located in the Point Roberts subdivision is currently listed for $199,500.
MLS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $45 Million Modern Vail Mansion Has a Glass-Bottom Pool Over a Roaring Firepit

There are swimming pools and there are swimming pools. The stunning pool at Vail’s Apogee House stretches an impressive 75 feet end-to-end, features a clear acrylic bottom and literally hangs off the side of the mountain. “It has a firepit beneath it so you can sit around the fire and look up and see the sky or stars—or anyone taking a dip,” listing broker Alitza Vagenknechtova with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty tells Robb Report. Completed in late 2019 after a highly complex four-year build, this glass-rich, 8,800-square-foot contemporary masterpiece was built on two lots just minutes away from the slopes and shops...
VAIL, CO
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3010 Ridgeview Dr NE

Desirable East Bremerton! Step through the beautifully carved front door and into this stylish home built with elegant entertaining in mind. Perched above 273 feet of Puget Sound waterfront it takes advantage of the protected view looking toward Seattle, the Cascade Mtn. range, ferry lanes and majestic Mt. Rainier! Open floor design with expansive windows! Updates include: newly redesigned chef's kitchen with stain-free Dekton countertops and high-end appliances. New windows, New Hardie Panel siding, updated bathrooms, newly painted interior, exterior and new garage doors. Watch eagles, sunrises and the occasional whale pod from this home oasis just minutes from the Bremerton terminal and high speed commuter boats to Seattle.
BREMERTON, WA
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

First Look: Inside the Luxurious Apartments in Brooklyn’s Tallest Residential Tower

The supertall is coming to Brooklyn. Topping out in October at a whopping 1,066 feet, a new residential building dubbed Brooklyn Tower is reshaping the borough’s skyline. It’s comprised of 550 units altogether, with 150 for purchase and 400 for lease. Details on pricing and sale dates are still under wraps, but for now, Robb Report is getting an exclusive first look at the structure’s condo interiors. Gachot Studios designed the individual apartments in collaboration with SHoP Architects, the firm behind Brooklyn Tower’s tall, slender facade. It’s not the first time that SHoP has worked on this sort of project—they previously teamed...
BROOKLYN, NY
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN

