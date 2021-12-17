607 125th Ave NE

670 Kenneth Street NE is a beautiful four-level row home with three-bedrooms and two-and-a-half-bathrooms. The front of the house has a covered porch perfect for drinking coffee in the mornings and soaking in the neighborhood views. Just off the front door you arrive in the in-home office, which could also be used as a second living space, featuring crown molding, hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a powder room, and access to the attached garage. The second level of the home holds the main living area. At the top of the stairs, you arrive in the gourmet kitchen fully equipped with professional stainless-steel appliances, gas cooking, an oven-range hood, subway tile backsplash, a pantry, ample counter space, and a peninsula with seating where many meals can be shared or you can spread out and work from home with a laptop. The open-concept kitchen flows into the dining area and the spacious living room featuring hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding, and two doors providing access to the spacious balcony +GG perfect for dining al fresco on a sunny day!The third level of the home holds two bedrooms, a hallway bathroom with a soaking tub and spacious vanity, and the washer and dryer. The top level of the home holds the owner+GGs bedroom and features a large walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity and custom tile shower, and access to the rooftop deck. You can have it all with this unit where everything has been thought of! Don+GGt miss your chance to call this beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood your new home!

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO