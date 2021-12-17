ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 199 faceoff video: Derrick Lewis, Chris Daukaus get up close

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
LAS VEGAS – All that’s left is for Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus to fight each other at UFC Fight Night 199.

After making weight Friday morning, Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) and Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) had their only faceoff at the UFC Apex, which hosts Saturday’s event that stream entirely on ESPN+.

Both men were intense, yet respectful.

You can watch Lewis and Daukaus come face to face in the video above.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

