UFC Fight Night 199 faceoff video: Derrick Lewis, Chris Daukaus get up close

LAS VEGAS – All that’s left is for Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus to fight each other at UFC Fight Night 199.

After making weight Friday morning, Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) and Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) had their only faceoff at the UFC Apex, which hosts Saturday’s event that stream entirely on ESPN+.

Both men were intense, yet respectful.

You can watch Lewis and Daukaus come face to face in the video above.