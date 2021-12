WHAT: The Major League Fishing (MLF) 2021 General Tire Heavy Hitters Event Presented by Bass Pro Shops will premiere nationwide Sunday afternoon on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. The All-Star event, shot over six days in Raleigh, North Carolina, showcases 40 MLF anglers competing for more than $535,000, with a top prize of $100,000 going to the winner of the event, and Big Bass Bonuses during the competition with payouts of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 being awarded for the single biggest fish in the Qualifying, Knockout and Championship rounds.

