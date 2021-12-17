ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Six Chez Panisse Alums Reflect on the Job of a Lifetime

Plant-forward, local food is now synonymous with good eating — but these values weren’t always so clear cut. Without Alice Waters, American cuisine might be in a very different place. The pioneering chef and founder of Berkeley’s Chez Panisse set that standard decades ago, thanks to her other-worldly attention to detail,...

