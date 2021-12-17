ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia State Health Commissioner weighs in on staying safe from COVID-19 this holiday season

By Christy Matino
 6 days ago

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As we enter our second holiday season with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us may be wondering if it’s safe to start getting together and traveling to see family again.

WDVM spoke with Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., about staying safe at holiday gatherings, as the emergence of the omicron variant creates new uncertainty.

Frederick County Health Department urges residents to enjoy holidays safely due to COVID-19 hospitalizations

Although there are only two reported cases of the omicron variant in the state, and not much is known about the virus, Dr. Oliver says residents should remain vigilant.

“What little we do know indicates that it may be more transmissible, which means that it spreads faster between people,” said Oliver. “The severity of the disease appears to be mild, but that’s not clear yet.”

With the delta variant as the most common strain of COVID-19 in the state, many are asking what precautions they can take.

“When you are gathering, try to gather in a small group. The most important thing people can do to keep themselves safe during the holiday season is to get vaccinated, so if you haven’t, please go out and do so,” said Oliver.

Oliver says those who have been vaccinated should also receive a booster.

“We know that increases your immunity from all the variants of COVID-19 variants out there,” said Oliver.

Oliver says pharmacies are distributing the most vaccine, and recommends contacting your local pharmacy. For more information on vaccinations, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Related
WDVM 25

Health officials urge residents to perform COVID-19 tests before holiday travel

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Health experts are urging people to get tested before traveling for the holidays, but some might have a hard time getting one. According to the Frederick Health Department, there is still some time to get tested before traveling. The Frederick hospital will be administering COVID-19 tests on Christmas Eve from 8 […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations triggering additional actions to manage hospital capacity

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The State of Maryland has surpassed the threshold of 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, triggering additional actions by hospitals. These steps include: Optimize existing bed capacity; Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing additional staffed beds into service; Redeploy staff or alter staffing models; Reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries; Transfer patients to alternate […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Ideal Option fights fentanyl crisis in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Due to the severe economic and emotional hardships imposed by the pandemic, substance use and overdose deaths have skyrocketed nationally, and Maryland is no exception. According to the CDC, the number of drug overdose deaths from synthetic opioids has increased by 22% since March 2020. In Frederick County alone, more than […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Religious Coalition of Frederick County closes office out of caution

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Religious Coalition of Frederick County Maryland, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the Coalition offices will be closed starting Thursday. Organizers said that they will make a decision to reopen on Jan. 10, 2022. However, residents can still contact the organization for services at […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County, Md. COVID-19 update

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health experienced a system crash, making it hard for counties to keep track of COVID-19 data. The Frederick County Health Department was unable to confirm the number of new cases or deaths due to COVID.  On December 20, 2021, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) resumed […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Washington County sees rise in COVID-19 rates

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the Washington County Health Department indicates a continued elevation of hospitalizations and outbreaks. As of Tuesday, 71 people were hospitalized – 80% of whom are unvaccinated. “We’re seeing more people gathering inside indoors especially for holidays,” said Danielle Stahl, public information officer for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

D.C. Health introduces rapid testing kits to home test program

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As COVID cases rise, lines have been stretching around buildings to get tested before the holidays. D.C.’s Test Yourself program that provides at-home COVID tests has expanded to make rapid tests available as well. The program was first launched to make the process of getting tested smoother and faster. Take-home testing kits […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Asian American Center of Frederick expands

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Asian American Center of Frederick has worked to support the immigrant population. Now, the organization is taking it a step further by expanding resources to surrounding areas. The Asian American Center of Frederick is a nonprofit organization that works as a one-stop-shop for immigrant and minority populations. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

DC will require proof of vaccine at certain indoor locations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday morning that DC residents over 12-years-old will need proof of at least one vaccination by Jan. 15 at certain indoor locations. Locations that will require proof of vaccines will include: Restaurants, bars and nighclubs Indoor exercise establishments Indoor entertainment facilities Indoor meeting establishments Starting Feb. 15, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Gov. Justice details CARES Act funding plan

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice detailed his plan for the $122 million dollars in CARES Act funding awarded to his state. The largest sums of money will be designated to expanding the workforce despite the record low unemployment rate of 4% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Gov. Justice […]
WASHINGTON, DC
