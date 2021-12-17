Watauga Lake included on list of Tennessee lakes to receive improvements

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new project known as the Bill Dance Signature Lakes project aims to revitalize 18 Tennessee lakes.

According to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), lakes across Tennessee that have fishing legend Bill Dance’s stamp of approval will soon benefit from a $15 million investment from the TWRA and the State of Tennessee.

The investment will be used to make improvements that include increasing stocking, upgrading boat ramps, habitat and fisheries management, adding courtesy docks, additional access points and fishing piers.

One of those 18 lakes receiving improvements will be Watauga Lake, located in Carter and Johnson Counties.

The improvement projects are expected to begin in 2022 and be near completion by the fall of 2024, according to the release.

