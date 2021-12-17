Collin Raye I Think About You (music video and lyrics)

Country singer Randy Houser took a little break but now he's back and better than ever with his latest single, "What Whiskey Does." More details here!. The Randy Houser What Whiskey Does song was released in 2019 as a track on his “Magnolia” album. It had been two years since Randy Houser claimed a No. 1 Country Music radio single, but this song brought him back and reminded everyone that he has the vocals to perform whatever kind of country music he pleases! His smash hit, “What Whiskey Does,” is a more traditional country sound that fans have seen Randy do, and do quite well at that, but never truly commit to. This single brought fans back to the successful tracks “Anything Goes” and “Like A Cowboy.” In between these, however, he released more pop and mainstream tracks that have peaked at the No. 1 spot as well. It might be a little early to predict such things, but many are hoping the traditional tunes are here to stay! Randy has a natural singing gift and can give most male country music vocalist a run for their money! Couple his vocals with his story-telling he puts into his songs and he has a winning combination. That is exactly what he threw into “What Whiskey Does.” “Coming off such a big year in 2017, I really wanted to get back to the basics, experiment with sound and make music that inspired me,” said Houser. “‘What Whiskey Does’ was born from a mission to forget about all of the bells and whistles, relax and just create music that felt good to make.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO