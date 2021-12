MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State senator Katrina Robinson is trying her best to put her legal troubles behind her, and it appears to be working – to a point. Late last week, Robinson and two codefendants accepted plea deals involving charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering. The deal means they will enter a 12-month supervised diversion program that will allow them to avoid further prosecution.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO