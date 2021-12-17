ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He Could Be The Difference' - Fans React To Naby Keita Cameo For Liverpool In Newcastle Win

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago

Naby Keita was introduced into the action during the second half of Liverpool's 3-1 win against Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday and it's fair to say Reds fans were excited by what they saw as they took to social media to react.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Guinea international was a 74th minute substitute for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his introduction along with Brazilian Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool get over the line in what had been a tough second half for the team.

Keita was full of energy, pressed superbly and looked hungry to try and create and score goals.

Despite only just returning from injury, he looks sharp, like he had done before the hamstring problem which is a huge bonus for manager Jurgen Klopp with such a busy fixture schedule ahead.

Fans took to Twitter to have their say about a very exciting 20 minutes for the 26 year old.

'Looked very sharp. Got a buzz about him now that we haven’t seen before. Hopefully he can stay fit for a while and get some games and we might see the player we thought we were getting when we bought him'

'Better than Pogba's whole career at United'

'Brilliant, brought extra life into lfc midfield...Ox again so poor! Ox is busy but no quality and definitely no end product. Just need Naby to stay fit'

'Lively, always angling for a way forward and looks hungry for more goals.'

'He could be the difference for us this season, if he can just stay fit'

  Liverpool v Newcastle United: Best Three Players To Have Played For Both Sides - Gini Wijnaldum? Andy Carroll?

