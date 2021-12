SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes that the first home game after a long road trip is a hard one to get dialed in for. As a player, you want to show out for the crowd, but at the same time, you're usually still adjusting from jet lag, getting caught up on sleep and reacclimated to being home. Now, these aren't excuses, just observations. And on Monday night, they all seemed to apply to the Warriors for the first three quarters on their way to their 113-98 win over the Sacramento Kings.

