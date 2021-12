Dashboard Confessional has unveiled the official music video for their inspiring new single, “Here’s To Moving On.” The touching new video is out now - Watch below. “It’s been one hell of a year for us all (and then some),” says DC founder, frontman, and songwriter Chris Carrabba. “I hope this song can be a small reminder that no matter what challenges life might throw at us today, it’s always worth fighting for a better tomorrow. I feel so very fortunate to be able to share this with you. To the incredible team at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for making that possible."

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO