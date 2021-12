One of my favorite Christmas “traditions” when I was young was the abundance of Christmas cookie and treat tins my family would receive from friends and members of the community. Does stuffing my face with cookies and treats count as a tradition? Regardless, every December, our kitchen was filled with metal tins decorated with pictures of rosy-cheeked Santas, snow-adorned pine trees and red and green ribbons. In those tins were piles of homemade, delicious Christmas treats. One of my favorites was always the Rolo pretzels … you know the ones, with the chocolate caramel smushed on top of a pretzel? They were never the fanciest treat in the tin, but they were usually the tastiest, with a perfect combination of sweet and salty.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO