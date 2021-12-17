ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance Returns With A New Trilogy

By SteveDunk
cinelinx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman announced DRAGONLANCE: DRAGONS OF DECEIT, the first book in a new DRAGONLANCE trilogy from Del Rey Books!. Weis and Hickman are the authors who launched the bestselling Dragonlance series, which began in 1984 with the publication of DRAGONS OF AUTUMN TWILIGHT and now consists...

