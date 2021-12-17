Calli’s Corner: Christmas gift guide

If you don’t know who celebrity stylist Karla Welch is, you definitely know her work. Welch is the mastermind behind the most stunning fashion moments turned out by your favorite stars, including everyone from Tracee Ellis Ross to Olivia Wilde to Justin Bieber. Translation: you have a lot to thank her for. Welch is a powerhouse both on and off the red carpet, too. Beyond making history by introducing the world to the scumbro aesthetic, the Canadian-born stylist engages her audience with political and environmental activism, co-founded the environmentally-conscious Period Company, and, in 2019, launched Wishi, a fashion app that connects users to real stylists, including Welch herself. That way, you can tell your friends that you share the same stylist with Hailey Bieber. No big deal.
Comments / 0