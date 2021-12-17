ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canes coach, staffer test positive for COVID; team skates on as other NHL clubs pause

By Chip Alexander
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Hurricanes’ COVID-19 issues, like other teams in the NHL, continue to grow and become more worrisome. The Canes said Friday that goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder and a support-staff member, who was not named, had been added to the NHL COVID protocol. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour said...

AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolina Hurricanes send record number of prospects to 2022 IIHF World Junior tourney

Derek Stepan still recalls so much about the 2010 World Junior Championship — especially how it ended. There was the packed rink in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and so many of the fans Canadian. The intensity of the gold-medal game between Team USA, captained by Stepan, and Team Canada, which was after a sixth consecutive gold. The noise, the clamor in the building with the championship game headed to overtime.
WFLA

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

(AP) – A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning […]
