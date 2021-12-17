ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MetaMedia Entertainment Network Surpasses 3,000 Screens, Announces Global Partnership with HCL Technologies

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon securing a long-term partnership agreement with global technology company HCL Technologies, MetaMedia — the world’s first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues — announced Friday that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the...

www.boxofficepro.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Cooperation for NFT and Metaverse Market on the Global IP with Digital Gold Information

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, announced a cooperation with Guangzhou Digital Gold Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Digital Gold Information”) to jointly develop “IP + NFT” products. By leveraging Digital Gold Information’s Intellectual Property (“IP”) resources and IP operations, the Company, based on its BIF platform, will provide Non-Fungible Token ( “NFT”) technology and related operations, list IP resources and contents to domestic and international NFT market, and explore the development of the combination of offline physical products + NFT + Metaverse. Metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality (“VR”) and augmented reality (“AR”). Combining AR, VR, and other diversified technologies, Metaverse creates excellent scenarios and platforms for virtual IP and content production.
BUSINESS
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Announces New Partnership with Maritime Intelligence Firm Horizon Technologies

LONG BEACH, Calif., 21 December 2021 (Virgin Orbit PR) – Virgin Orbit, the US-based responsive launch and space solutions company that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (“NextGen”) (NASDAQ: NGCA), announced today the signing of a termsheet establishing a close and multi-faceted partnership with Horizon Technologies (“Horizon”), the UK-based global leader in innovative space-based Maritime Domain Awareness (“MDA”) through signals intelligence. According to the agreement, Virgin Orbit will become Horizon’s preferred launch partner, will take an equity stake in the company, and will appoint a Virgin Orbit representative to Horizon’s board of directors. Horizon currently plans to take advantage of LauncherOne’s unique ability to reach tailored orbits for at least five launches.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Sprinklr Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Drive Unified Customer Experience Management for Global Enterprises

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to provide companies with an exceptional public cloud experience that will help them enhance their customer experience management strategies. “Sprinklr works with large, global companies that want flexibility when deciding where...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Raydiant Announces Partnership with Global Display Solutions, Together Offering High-Impact, Turnkey Drive-Thru Solutions for Quick-Service Restaurants

Digital signage and customer experience provider, Raydiant, has announced a strategic partnership with digital screen technology firm Global Display Solutions (GDS). This partnership enables Raydiant to offer a closed-loop, turnkey drive-thru solution for restaurants. This solution consists of Raydiant’s comprehensive sign management platform and high-brightness LCD screens and hardware by GDS.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcl Technologies#Metamedia#Technology Company#Global Partnership#Dell#Emagine Entertainment
Phramalive.com

CrowdPharm Announces Partnership With Global Medical Education Leader Avlis International

KANSAS CITY, MO – December 16, 2021 – CrowdPharm, an independent full-service agency that has one of healthcare’s largest networks of global talent, announces a strategic partnership with independent global meetings and medical education company Avlis International, to develop branded communications for the unique needs of physicians and specialty pharma. The partnership is a result of both companies’ commitment to help healthcare practitioners improve patient outcomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
aithority.com

NSAV Announces Strategic Partnership With Minority Stake In Technicorum Holdings, Expands Presence In $163 Billion Global Blockchain Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the company has entered into a joint strategic partnership with Technicorum Holdings diving further into the $163 billion annual global blockchain market. Technicorum Holdings, a group specializing in digital assets, is poised to enable NSAV to become more deeply entrenched in the blockchain industry. With expertise in ICO’s, IEO’s and IDO’s, and over the past year, into DeFi and NFT’s, as well as recently, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse, this strategic partnership is a great enabler for both NSAV as well as Technicorum.
BUSINESS
Variety

ZEE5 Global Signs Multi-Show Partnership With India’s Applause Entertainment

South Asian content specialist streamer ZEE5 Global has entered into a strategic partnership with Indian content and IP studio Applause Entertainment, for multiple shows. The partnership is designed to create a slate of Hindi-language originals across genres. It will kick off with “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati,” produced by Applause in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. A drama-comedy focusing on a dysfunctional royal family, “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati” boasts a heavyweight star cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha. It will premiere...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Sotero and NVISNx Announce Integration Partnership

Technology partnership provides a next-generation solution for complete data identification, classification, governance, and security. Sotero, a leading data security company today announced that it has partnered with NVISNx, a leading data risk governance (DRG) solution provider. NVISNx will integrate its platform that correlates business data with cyber controls to identify and protect all critical data with Sotero’s data security platform, creating a unified solution that address the unmet need for identifying, classifying and protecting an organization’s critical data assets while eliminating the need, cost and risk of storing unused data. With NVISNx, companies can identify and classify all of their data and then optimize data access, governance policies and cyber controls for their most critical assets. Sotero then enables the continuous protection of these assets and provides the enforcement for governance and access.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Comstar Technologies Announces Partnership With Zaviant Consulting

Strategic Partnership Enhances Cybersecurity Offerings. Comstar Technologies, a full-service national technology solutions firm, is pleased to officially announce a new partnership with Zaviant Consulting, a leader in data security, compliance, and privacy consulting. The strategic partnership enables Comstar to further enhance their cybersecurity offering while providing existing and future clients direct access to Zaviant’s deep bench of security and privacy professionals.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

HCL Technologies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping A&D Clients Adapt to Technology Advancements

HCL’s modernization of tools and technologies simplifies the work environment for optimal proficiency, leading to greater value for clients. Based on its recent analysis of the North American disruptive aerospace technologies market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, with the 2021 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award for leveraging Model-based Enterprise 2.0 (MBE 2.0) to aid A&D enterprises in their digital transformation. Its MBE 2.0 decision-making framework helps clients understand how trending technologies can integrate into their existing infrastructure and which solutions are most pertinent for their future success.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Legible Inc. Announces Partnership with Global Literacy Organization Room to Read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021-- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) ( Legible ), a browser-based, mobile-first, globally accessible online eBook reading and publishing platform, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with global literacy organization Room to Read to assist in both developing and delivering children’s eBooks to communities around the world.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Kandy, Braidio announce expanded partnership

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit and Braidio has expanded its partnership that will power next-generation user experiences for an 80K-user telehealth application and for a pet wellness application by a premier veterinary hospital system in the US servicing 25,000+ customers. Together Kandy and Braidio are now...
PETS
aithority.com

Fobi Announces Partnership With Janam Technologies To Offer Contactless Venue Solutions Targeting Hospitality, Ticketing, Retail, Health Care And Other Verticals

Combination of Janam Devices and Fobi Wallet Pass solutions will drive revenue through joint prospects, Janam customers and Fobi Reseller Channel Partners such as Telus & Amazon Business. Fobi AI Inc. a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, announced a new...
NFL
martechseries.com

Forsta Announces Global Partnership with Phebi.AI

Partnership adds award-winning voice tech and nonconscious emotion analysis to comprehensive customer insights technology platform. Forsta, a leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced a global partnership with Phebi.AI, an innovative voice technology company. This new partnership enables research and insights professionals to leverage Phebi’s advanced voice analysis technology across qualitative and quantitative research programs on Forsta’s comprehensive insights technology platform.
BUSINESS
Variety

Universal Music Group and Genies Announce Global Partnership to Develop Avatars and Wearable NFTs

Universal Music Group and leading avatar technology company Genies have announced a global partnership to develop avatars and digital wearables for UMG’s artist roster, building on the companies’ early collaborations to bring recording artists into the metaverse. UMG and Genies will equip artists with official virtual identities for use in Web 3.0, providing a persistent virtual representation of themselves across the metaverse to engage with fans. In addition to virtual activations, UMG’s artists will have the ability to release exclusive avatar wearables for fans to collect and use to outfit their own avatars. The agreement builds on earlier collaborations to create virtual identities for...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Group Announces Partnership With 24M Technologies

Volkswagen Group and 24M Technologies - Cambridge-based battery start-up, a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - announced a strategic partnership to manufacture next-generation lithium-ion EV batteries using the 24M SemiSolid platform. The partnership is focused on the development of production technology for SemiSolid battery cells for use...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NSAV ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NIRVANA META, ENTERS $500 BILLION METAVERSE GLOBAL MARKET

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, England, Dec. 10, 2021 McapMediaWire London, England, December 10, 2021 Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has partnered with Nirvana Meta (http://nirvanameta.com/home) to enter the $500 billion annual global Metaverse market. NirvanaMeta will bring NSAV into the RPG (Role Playing Games) metaverse gaming arena. Published reports predict the global metaverse market will reach $800 billion annually by 2024.
BUSINESS
mediavillage.com

A+E Networks: Coaching Brands to Stronger Partnerships

A+E Networks has been making headlines with innovative content for their brand partners, including A Recipe for Seduction, last year's mini-movie starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders, produced by Lifetime. The network group's own recipe for audience seduction -- on behalf of advertising partners that include KFC, Rocket Mortgage and Ancestry -- involves a very specialized approach, as David DeSocio, A+E Executive Vice President Ad Sales Marketing and Partnerships recently explained.
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

BOA TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH COLORADO VILLAGE COLLABORATIVE

DENVER, CO. (December 7th, 2021) – Fit system innovator, BOA® Technology, strengthens its commitment to the Denver community with an expanded relationship with the Colorado Village Collaborative (CVC). After supporting the mission of CVC over the last four years at varying levels, BOA has stepped up with a longer-term partnership that includes significantly increased monetary support and volunteer hours.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy