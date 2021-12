Chris Martin has said that Coldplay will stop making new music in 2025.During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s special broadcast with presenter Jo Whiley, the rock band frontman revealed that Coldplay’s “last proper record will come out in 2025”.Martin’s full interview is set to broadcast on Thursday (23 December). Whiley, however, shared a snippet of the news on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday (22 December) where 44-year-old Martin can be heard revealing the news.“Well I know I can tell you [that] our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO